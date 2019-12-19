Millennium Management LLC Buys 101,793 Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 2,805.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 507.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

PLYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

