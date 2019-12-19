Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 697,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,101,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,867,000 after buying an additional 107,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,718,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,133,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,478,000 after buying an additional 179,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

