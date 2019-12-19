Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 72.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,415 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $11,090,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 158,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,416,000 after buying an additional 109,814 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.