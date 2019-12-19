Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 94.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Repligen by 542.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.