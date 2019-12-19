Millennium Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,744 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 25.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

