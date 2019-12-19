Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 324,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMHC. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $762.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $565.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.22 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

