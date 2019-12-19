Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,177,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter worth $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 284.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other International Seaways news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at $215,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $183,995. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. International Seaways Inc has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

