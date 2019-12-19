Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,516 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Parent sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,873 shares of company stock worth $3,930,442. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

