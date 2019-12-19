Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,259,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,237,000 after purchasing an additional 105,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $212.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.13. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.03 and a one year high of $213.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

