Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOBL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mobileiron by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 70.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 816,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 337,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 519.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 38.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 203,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the third quarter valued at about $2,417,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Mobileiron Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

