Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of MWK opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the second quarter worth about $4,557,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

