Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $827,962.96 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,084,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $844,184.25.

Shares of MPWR opened at $178.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $179.96.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

