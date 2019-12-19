Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins Sells 8,508 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MCO opened at $236.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $239.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.79 and its 200-day moving average is $210.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Moody’s by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

