Morgan Stanley Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.51.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,928 shares of company stock worth $3,582,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after acquiring an additional 462,682 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,522,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.