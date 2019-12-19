Morgan Stanley Increases Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Price Target to $35.00

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

VIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIE opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Viela Bio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($65.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Viela Bio news, Director Xiaomeng Tong acquired 36,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $676,706.25. Also, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $8,138,750.00. Insiders have purchased 471,091 shares of company stock worth $8,821,256 over the last three months.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

