Morgan Stanley Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $13.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 62.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,810,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after acquiring an additional 973,117 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

