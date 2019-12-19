Morgan Stanley Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $23.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

