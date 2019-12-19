Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.72. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

