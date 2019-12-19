MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.00

MTI Wireless Edge Limited (LON:MWE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 30769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $33.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.93.

MTI Wireless Edge Company Profile (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military applications. The company operates through Antenna; Aerostat Operation; Water Control and Management; and RF and Microwave Representative and Consultation divisions. It provides sector, directional, and omni directional antennas for various broad and narrow band wireless applications; and train, vehicular, and indoor and DAS antennas, as well as mounting kits and integrated enclosures.

