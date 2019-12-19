Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.16.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

