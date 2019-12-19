Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 501978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

