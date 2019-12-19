Netrum (NTR) Market Cap Reaches $81,525.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Netrum has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $81,525.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005031 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.