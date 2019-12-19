Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) PT Raised to GBX 225

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

NRR has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.95).

Shares of Newriver Reit stock opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Newriver Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 193.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.54. The company has a market cap of $606.14 million and a PE ratio of -9.94.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

