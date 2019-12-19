NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NN were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NN by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in NN in the second quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NN by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in NN by 40.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. William Blair upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NN stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.81.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. NN had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

