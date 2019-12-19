Nomura Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $170.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Nomura from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

MAR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $149.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average is $132.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $391,877.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,356 shares of company stock worth $14,342,920. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

