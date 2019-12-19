Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Director Purchases $165,950.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.95 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $111.07 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,659,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth $9,225,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $8,682,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 32.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,232 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

