Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $203.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company.

NSC stock opened at $192.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,819,000 after purchasing an additional 177,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

