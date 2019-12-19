Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.78.

Shares of NTRS opened at $108.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in Northern Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

