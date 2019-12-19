Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch Sells 21,108 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $115.40 on Thursday. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $2,500,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Okta by 196.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

