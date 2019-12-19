OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OneMain were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in OneMain by 7.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OneMain by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 50.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OneMain by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

