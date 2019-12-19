Oppenheimer Lowers Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Price Target to $15.00

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $529.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.33 and a beta of 1.02. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 25.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 26.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

