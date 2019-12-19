Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shlomi Argas Sells 1,521 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ORA opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 152.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.