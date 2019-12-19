Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

OXBDF opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $539.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

