Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Given $9.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the second quarter worth $748,000. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 292,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 21.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.58. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

