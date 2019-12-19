Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Shares Up 5.9%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22, 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes own titles and titles developed by independent studios, as well as music and books.

