Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) Shares Up 1.1%

Paragon Care Ltd. (ASX:PGC)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.32), 111,087 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.44 ($0.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.25.

About Paragon Care (ASX:PGC)

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia and New Zealand. It provides solutions for beddings, bedding furniture, emergency trolleys, medical carts, stainless steel medical equipment, storage systems, material handling products, surgical instruments, clinical refrigerators, lifting systems, diagnostic and surgical products, newborn hearing screening equipment, diagnostic and intra-operative ultrasound equipment, temperature management solutions, balance and mobility diagnosis and rehabilitation products, immunohaematology reagents, laboratory and diagnostic equipment, and air management solutions.

