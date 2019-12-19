Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 760,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $422.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.30. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,181,318.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $616,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $418,690. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKOH. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

