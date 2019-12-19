Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PH. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.46.

PH stock opened at $206.54 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $446,847.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

