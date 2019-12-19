PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNXN. Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get PC Connection alerts:

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $75,915.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $897,207.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365. Insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PC Connection by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 104,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 101,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.