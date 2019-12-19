Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HWG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.92) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

HWG opened at GBX 141.64 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137 ($1.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $447.45 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63), for a total value of £95,168.76 ($125,189.11).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.