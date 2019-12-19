Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$54.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.25.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at C$48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.13. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$39.15 and a twelve month high of C$50.65.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.