Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDL. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Friday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective (down from GBX 25 ($0.33)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

PDL stock opened at GBX 8.57 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.