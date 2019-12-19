Petrofac (LON:PFC) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Petrofac (LON:PFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 610 ($8.02). Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Petrofac to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oddo Securities dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 376.40 ($4.95) on Thursday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 407.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94.

In other news, insider Andrea Abt acquired 1,271 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68). Also, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

