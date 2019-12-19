Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Insider Kang Jyh Lee Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,578.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PLAB opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

PLAB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Photronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 390,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Photronics by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 138,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

