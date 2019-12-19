Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.30, 45,237 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 57,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Plus Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

