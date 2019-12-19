Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON PRES opened at GBX 113.51 ($1.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.76. Pressure Technologies has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 138 ($1.82).

Pressure Technologies Company Profile

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

