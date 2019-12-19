Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 1,134 Shares of Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $172,379.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Clint Hurt sold 1 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $152.99.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Clint Hurt sold 636 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $95,578.08.

On Monday, November 25th, Clint Hurt sold 348 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $52,290.48.

On Friday, November 22nd, Clint Hurt sold 621 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $93,584.70.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Clint Hurt sold 1,779 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $268,486.68.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Clint Hurt sold 5 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.18, for a total transaction of $800.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $152.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $184.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.99.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 9,085.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Primeenergy Resources by 204.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Primeenergy Resources during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.