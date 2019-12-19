PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) were up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.01, approximately 3,281 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

About PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

