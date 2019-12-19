PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Trading Up 5.5%

PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.65, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUTKY)

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and Komatsu Forest names to cover works in mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sector, as well as for material handling and transportation; and offers services in the areas of field consultation, optimum fleet recommendation, machine inspection program, heavy equipment monitoring program, remanufacturing and reconditioning, and training for mechanic and operator.

