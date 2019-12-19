Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (CVE:PE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $7.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

